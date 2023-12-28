Netflix Faces Challenges in Retaining Jenna Ortega for Long-Term Future of Wednesday

Netflix’s highly anticipated second season of the hit series Wednesday is primed to become the streaming giant’s next major success story. With the conclusion of Stranger Things on the horizon, Wednesday aims to fill the void left the beloved sci-fi show. However, Netflix may encounter difficulties in keeping Jenna Ortega, who portrays Wednesday Addams, for the long-term.

Jenna Ortega’s star power and versatile acting skills make her an invaluable asset to Netflix’s content strategy. As ScreenRant points out, Netflix is aiming for the “long game” with Ortega and Wednesday. However, her growing popularity and busy schedule pose challenges for the streaming giant.

While Ortega is committed to the role of Wednesday for Season 2, it remains uncertain how long this commitment will continue. The plot of the series will need to evolve beyond the high school setting to fulfill Ortega’s expanding potential. As her filmography expands and her career reaches new heights, Netflix must navigate competing projects and enticing opportunities.

Although Ortega is reportedly set to earn $250,000 per episode during Wednesday Season 2, there are other factors to consider. She has already found success in full-length feature films, which provide lucrative opportunities with shorter filming schedules. Additionally, the filming location of Season 2 in Ireland will demand more of Ortega’s time.

For Wednesday to surpass Stranger Things and become Netflix’s flag-bearer, the company must ensure the long-term success of the series, which involves retaining Jenna Ortega. Netflix previously achieved this with Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things, but now faces a surge of popularity and demand surrounding Ortega and her future projects.

Although Ortega has not provided official comments on her plans for the role of Wednesday Addams, it is evident that Netflix faces challenges as it looks beyond Season 2 and toward the future of this beloved franchise. The streaming giant must find innovative solutions to maintain Ortega’s involvement and secure the enduring success of Wednesday.