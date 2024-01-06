Former Contestant Files Lawsuit Against Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” Alleging Unlawful Practices

A former contestant on Netflix’s popular reality show “Love Is Blind” has filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant and the production company, Delirium, alleging predatory and unlawful contract practices. Renee Poche, who appeared on the show’s fifth season, claims that she was forced to live with a man she was “utterly terrified” of.

According to Poche, her experience on the show was traumatic, and she felt like a prisoner without any support from Delirium when she expressed concerns about her safety. She decided to take legal action after Delirium sued her for $4 million for speaking out about her alleged experiences on the show. Poche is now suing Netflix and Delirium for breach of contract, citing an unlawful non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit also alleges that Poche was led to believe that all contestants would undergo background checks and psychological evaluations to ensure their compatibility and safety. However, Poche claims her assigned partner, identified as Carter Wall, had a history of violence, drug and alcohol misuse, homelessness, and financial instability. Despite her concerns, Poche says she was forced to spend extended periods alone with him.

Poche’s lawsuit is part of a broader discussion about the welfare and duty of care for reality show contestants. The issue gained attention after former The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel called for improvements in conditions, pay, and mental health support within the industry. Poche’s lawyers, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, have stated that they have been contacted numerous reality TV show contestants who have experienced similar emotional, physical, and sexual assault and fear being sued if they speak out.

This lawsuit highlights the need for networks and production companies to prioritize the well-being and safety of their contestants. Other networks, like Britain’s ITV, have implemented duty of care policies following the tragic deaths of Love Island contestants. These policies aim to support contestants before, during, and after the show and provide resources to identify and address potentially harmful behaviors.

It remains to be seen how Netflix and Delirium will respond to Poche’s lawsuit and if it will lead to changes within the reality TV industry.