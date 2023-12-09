Netflix Faces $5 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Plagiarism in “Don’t Look Up”

A recent lawsuit has been filed against streaming giant Netflix, director Adam McKay, and his production company Hyperobject Industries. The lawsuit, brought author William Collier, alleges that McKay’s film “Don’t Look Up” plagiarized Collier’s self-published novel, “Stanley’s Comet.”

Collier claims that there are significant similarities between his book and the film, including the dark comedy premise, the threat of a giant comet, and shared themes and characters. He asserts that McKay had access to his novel through his manager and that it’s plausible that the work was transmitted to McKay himself.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages and highlights the alleged connection between Collier’s daughter, who previously worked for Jimmy Miller Entertainment, and McKay’s manager. It suggests that McKay received a copy of the novel through this connection.

Neither Netflix nor McKay have released statements regarding the lawsuit at this time. It remains to be seen how the case will progress and if any further evidence will be presented to support the claims of plagiarism.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Netflix has faced legal issues. The company recently settled a copyright lawsuit involving the popular television series “Stranger Things.”

As this lawsuit unfolds, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the streaming industry and the way original content is created and protected. It serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting intellectual property and the potential consequences of failing to do so.

Inside the Magic will continue to report on the latest developments in this case and provide updates on the outcome of the lawsuit against Netflix and Adam McKay.