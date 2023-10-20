Madea to Return with Two New Sequels on Netflix

Madea, the beloved character created Tyler Perry, will be making a comeback on Netflix with the possibility of two new sequels. The first Madea movie, titled “A Madea Homecoming,” was released on Netflix in February 2020 and received tremendous success, garnering over 33.98 million hours watched worldwide in just four weeks.

The decision to bring back Madea was motivated Perry’s desire to spread laughter and joy during a time of despair, with the ongoing pandemic and political unrest. Perry stated that he wanted to bring “pure laughter” to the country and the world. The character of Madea had been absent from screens for several years before the release of “A Madea Homecoming,” as the previous movie, “A Madea Family Funeral,” was released with Lionsgate in 2019.

These new Madea sequels are part of several projects that Perry has in the works at Netflix. He has recently completed filming two other projects, “Six Triple Eight” (also known as “688”) and “Mea Culpa,” which are expected to be released in 2024. Perry has had a longstanding partnership with Netflix, with five titles already released on the platform.

Speculations about the new Madea movies were sparked Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, who mentioned closing deals with Netflix for two individuals during the Screentime Event in Los Angeles. Perry was one of the individuals named, indicating that these new Madea sequels were in the works.

In addition to his work with Netflix, Perry is also engaged in a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios, with the first film from that collaboration being “Black, White and Blue.”

As of now, Netflix has yet to comment on the news. However, fans of Madea can look forward to more hilarious and heartwarming adventures on the streaming platform in the near future.

