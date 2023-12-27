Kevin Spacey Settles Lawsuit with Netflix and Claims Credit for Their Success

Summary:

Actor Kevin Spacey, who was once at the pinnacle of his career, faced a steep decline after being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and related crimes in 2017. Amid his legal troubles, he lost millions of dollars in fighting the lawsuits and had to pay Netflix his entire net worth in damages. The actor alleges that Netflix owes its success to him and that he put them on the map.

Kevin Spacey’s career took a dark turn when he was hit with numerous allegations of sexual assault in 2017. As a result, he was swiftly fired Netflix from his role as Frank Underwood in the hit series House of Cards. While Netflix remained tight-lipped about the specific unreleased content that led to his termination, it was believed to be somehow connected to Spacey.

In the following legal battle, the independent studio MRC, responsible for producing some of Netflix’s content, sued Spacey for damages, citing his alleged violation of the company’s sexual harassment policy. The lawsuit ultimately resulted in Spacey paying over $31 million in damages, an amount equivalent to his current net worth of $30 million.

Since his downfall, Spacey has resorted to unconventional means of staying in the public eye. Most notably, he has created videos portraying his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, as part of a Christmas tradition. In his latest video, titled “Being Frank With Tucker,” he spoke with ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson and claimed that Netflix owes its existence to him.

Spacey argued that Netflix severed ties with him based solely on unproven allegations, despite Netflix owing its success to him. He even stated that the iconic Netflix opening sound, “tu-dum,” was his creation, referencing a scene from House of Cards Season 2. While his audacious claims have raised eyebrows, Spacey appears determined to make a gradual comeback to the acting industry.