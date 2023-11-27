Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Hits Sky Users: A Complicated Dilemma

Netflix’s ongoing crackdown on password sharing has now extended its reach to Sky subscribers in the UK. Previously exempt from the measures, Sky customers are now starting to receive notifications on their TVs regarding Netflix’s clampdown. This has left many users perplexed and searching for answers.

According to Cordbusters, Sky is now prompting its subscribers to confirm that their TV is part of their designated Netflix household. In response to customer inquiries, Sky has provided guidance on how to set up or update the Netflix household in a support article. The change means that Netflix accounts can only be shared within a single household, restricting access for those living in different locations.

However, the situation becomes more complex for Sky users. When Netflix initially implemented its account sharing restrictions, it also introduced a feature that allowed current users to add “extra members” to their account for an additional fee. Unfortunately, Sky subscribers do not have access to this option, as confirmed Sky itself. This means that in order to share Netflix with family or friends, they would need to sign up for a separate Netflix subscription, leading to confusion and frustration among Sky’s userbase.

Furthermore, while primary Sky account holders can still watch Netflix on their smartphones, tablets, and laptops outside of their household, they must connect these devices to their home internet every 30 days. This raises questions about the enforceability of the new restrictions and the potential for users to exploit the system using another household’s Netflix account as long as they visit the primary account holder’s residence before the 30-day limit expires.

The implementation of these restrictions is disappointing for Sky users who were previously able to access Netflix as part of their subscription bundle. It means that services like Sky, BT, TalkTalk, and Virgin Media are now offering a diminished service compared to before. In response, users may have no choice but to set up a separate Netflix subscription, resulting in additional costs.

While the change may not sit well with Sky customers, Netflix is unlikely to be concerned. Since the introduction of its password sharing crackdown, Netflix has seen significant success with millions of users signing up for their own accounts. This strategy has proven effective in expanding Netflix’s user base, particularly on its cheapest, ad-supported tier.

Netflix is not alone in its pursuit of increased revenue through similar measures. In August, Disney announced plans to follow Netflix’s lead and crack down on password sharing. Disney Plus, Disney’s main streaming service, is also expected to implement its own account sharing restrictions in the near future.

