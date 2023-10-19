Netflix Cracks Down on Account-Sharing, Targeting Remaining Freeloaders

Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its crackdown on account-sharing, targeting remaining freeloaders over the next two quarters. The crackdown began in Q2 in the US, and co-CEO Greg Peters revealed during an earnings call that they plan to continue the rollout for the next couple of quarters. The company aims to carefully nudge account-sharers into paying for the service introducing measures such as a paid sharing subscription option. However, it now appears that Netflix is prepared to take stricter action against all remaining account borrowers, regardless of whether they pay or not.

The decision to implement the crackdown in stages was made to avoid alienating viewers. Peters explained that making this change should be done steadily and in a considered manner. While certain borrower cohorts have received part of the account-sharing experience so far, there are still some who have not been converted. Peters stated that these borrowers represent how Netflix sees paid sharing going forward, as it has become part of their standard way of operating.

Despite initial concerns that the crackdown could lead to subscription cancellations, Netflix has actually seen its customer base grow since its implementation. In Q3, the company gained an additional 8.8 million subscribers, with 1.75 million coming from North America. The cancellation rate has remained low, exceeding expectations, and households that were previously borrowers have successfully converted into paid memberships.

In addition to the crackdown on account-sharing, Netflix has been attracting new users through an ad-supported plan, which was introduced a year ago at a lower cost. The ad-based plan has experienced significant growth. However, Netflix may face pushback from consumers due to a recently announced price increase. The company plans to raise the monthly fees for its Basic and Premium plans in the US. Despite this, Peters indicated that Netflix is planning to introduce a wider range of price points and features in the future.

Overall, Netflix’s account-sharing crackdown has been successful in encouraging users to either pay for the service or switch to the ad-supported plan. By continuing to enforce their policies and introducing new subscription options, Netflix aims to maintain healthy retention and sustain its growth in the streaming market.

Definitions:

– Account-sharing: The act of sharing a streaming service account, allowing multiple people to access and use the service under a single subscription.

– Cohorts: Groups or categories of users with shared characteristics or behaviors.

– Ad-supported plan: A subscription plan where users pay a lower fee but are shown advertisements during their streaming experience.

Sources:

– No URLs provided