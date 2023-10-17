Netflix Announces Changes to Ad-Supported Tier with New Sponsorship and Binge-Watching Reward

Netflix is set to introduce some changes to its ad-supported tier in the upcoming months. During a keynote at New York’s Advertising Week, Peter Naylor, the vice president of global advertising sales at Netflix, revealed the new developments. These changes include two types of sponsorships for advertisers and a binge-watching reward for subscribers.

The first significant change comes in the form of title sponsorships. Advertisers will have the opportunity to partner with a new movie or season of a show and promote their businesses through this collaboration. Currently available in the U.S., title sponsorships will expand globally in 2024. Smartfood Frito Lay became the first title sponsor in Netflix history partnering with the show “Love Is Blind.”

Additionally, Netflix is focusing on live sports and will offer live sponsorships to advertisers. The company’s first-ever live golf tournament, The Netflix Cup, will feature athletes from its sports docuseries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.” Companies like T-Mobile and Nespresso have already signed on as live sponsors for this fall.

The third update aims to enhance the consumer experience. Netflix will introduce a product called “binge,” which rewards subscribers for watching multiple episodes in a row. Subscribers under the Standard with Ads plan will earn a fourth ad-free episode after watching three consecutive episodes with ads. This feature is expected to launch globally in early 2024 and will provide valuable insights into subscribers’ binge-watching habits for advertising partners.

Since its launch in November 2022, Netflix’s ad-supported tier has seen some challenges. While it has gathered over 10 million monthly active users worldwide, co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that it has not reached the desired scale yet. The new changes and offerings are part of Netflix’s efforts to improve and expand its ad-supported tier.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter