Netflix Announces Exciting Tennis Event in Las Vegas

Netflix is once again making its mark in Las Vegas with a live sports event called “The Netflix Slam.” The event will feature a special one-night tennis exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 3, 2024.

Unlike their previous sports event, “The Netflix Cup,” which showcased golfers and auto racers, this tennis match aims to attract a wider audience. The match will be streamed in both English and Spanish, catering to fans from diverse backgrounds.

While the details of additional players and matchups have yet to be announced, Netflix is using these live sports events as marketing tools for its various sports docuseries. Some of the docuseries include “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Full Swing,” and “Break Point,” which delve into the world of professional sports and provide viewers with unique insights.

“The Netflix Slam” at Mandalay Bay is expected to be an unforgettable event. Lance Evans, SVP of Sports and Sponsorship at MGM Resorts International, expressed excitement about the upcoming match, stating that it will likely be one of the most entertaining events of the year.

Tickets for “The Netflix Slam” will go on sale on December 15, with prices starting at $88. However, there will be pre-sale benefits for Club and Seat License members, as well as MGM Rewards, AXS, and USTA members.

The event will be produced Full Day Productions, a company with an impressive track record in producing high-profile events such as the “Netflix Cup,” “ESPY Awards,” the “Oscars Red Carpet Show,” and the “NFL Honors.”

As Netflix continues to explore opportunities in the world of live sports, it remains to be seen how these events will further enhance the streaming platform’s reach and impact in the industry.