Netflix Veteran Jeremi Gorman Exits, Amy Reinhard Promoted to President of Advertising

Netflix executive Jeremi Gorman, who spearheaded the company’s entry into advertising, has left the company. In her place, Amy Reinhard has been promoted to President of Advertising. Gorman joined Netflix last year after working at companies like Snap, Amazon, and Yahoo.

This is not the only change in the executive team at Netflix. Eunice Kim has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, and Elizabeth Stone has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Stone joined the company in 2020 to lead data and insights, while Kim came aboard in 2021 after working at Google and YouTube in executive roles.

One of Netflix’s strategic pillars is its advertising tier, which currently has 5 million subscribers worldwide. While this represents only 2% of the company’s overall subscriber base of 238 million, it is an important revenue stream as Netflix also implements paid password sharing. The ad-supported plan is priced at $7 a month in the U.S., making it cheaper than adding a subscriber to an account under the new paid password scheme.

The decision to introduce advertising on Netflix was met with some resistance initially, as co-founder and former CEO Reed Hastings had previously vowed to keep the platform ad-free. However, the company made a pivot after experiencing a decline in subscribers. The introduction of ads has since been viewed positively, with executives and analysts predicting that it will bring in billions in revenue in the coming years.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters expressed his gratitude to Jeremi Gorman for building the company’s ads business from scratch. He also praised Amy Reinhard for her leadership skills and expertise in the entertainment industry, which will be crucial for the success of Netflix’s advertising business.

Amy Reinhard joined Netflix in 2016 and has held various roles, including VP of Content Acquisition and VP of Studio Operations. Prior to Netflix, she worked at Paramount Pictures for over 10 years in roles related to TV licensing and distribution.

Reinhard expressed her excitement about the new opportunity and her commitment to scaling Netflix’s advertising business. Gorman, on the other hand, expressed her confidence in the company’s future success and her belief that brands will benefit from being a part of the Netflix experience.

In conclusion, Netflix is undergoing changes in its executive team, with Amy Reinhard being promoted to President of Advertising. The company’s ad-supported tier is seen as a key strategic pillar for revenue growth, and executives are optimistic about its potential. Source: Deadline, own knowledge.