Netflix Previews NEON Series at Latin Music Week

Netflix gave a sneak peek of its upcoming NEON series during Latin Music Week. The first episode of the eight-episode comedy series was shown to a select group of viewers at an advance screening party. NEON, set to begin streaming on Netflix on October 19, tells the story of three childhood friends trying to achieve success in the reggaeton industry.

The series follows Santi, an emerging artist, along with his friend/manager Vanessa and friend/creative director Felix, as they navigate the challenges of the music industry. With dreams of becoming the biggest reggaeton star in the world, the trio embarks on a trip to Miami with limited resources and a big plan.

However, they soon realize that their path to success is not as smooth as they had hoped. NEON’s creative team includes reggaeton producer and Grammy winner Tainy, along with Lex Borrero and Iván Rodríguez, who served as executive music producers and created original songs exclusively for the series.

In addition to the music team, the series was created Shea Serrano and Max Searle, with Searle also serving as showrunner. The executive production team includes collaborators such as Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson of SB Projects, Anne Clements, and Daddy Yankee.

The sneak peek of NEON took place during Latin Music Week, which features various events, panels, and showcases artists in the Latin music industry. The week-long celebration leads up to the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live and feature performances top Latin artists.

