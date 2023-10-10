Netflix and EWA Launch Accelerator Program for European Film Producers

Netflix and the European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA) have teamed up to launch an accelerator program for film producers in Europe who want to venture into the world of scripted television. The announcement was made at the MIA Market in Rome.

The program, open to members of the EWA Network, will consist of a three-part workshop covering series development, financing, and packaging. Selected participants will also receive a grant of €5,000 ($5,300). The inaugural class of the program will have eight participants and will commence in early 2022.

The program will kick off with an in-person development workshop at Netflix’s EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam. It will then move online for a focus on business and financing. The program will conclude with a presentation preparation session ahead of an industry pitch session in June.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be female-identified European producers with at least one feature credit and a nascent series project. Applications can be submitted starting from October 30 on the EWA website.

The aim of the program is to demystify the differences between film and series production and empower female-led teams to confidently compete for series commissions, develop sustainable businesses and careers in the screen industries.

Netflix has expressed its commitment to supporting diverse voices in the industry and believes that this program will provide women film producers with the tools they need to explore new creative opportunities and access the competitive market.

