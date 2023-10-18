Netflix Introduces Live Sports with the NETFLIX CUP Golf Tournament

Netflix is set to venture into the world of live sports with their upcoming event, the NETFLIX CUP. This golf tournament will feature celebrities from the platform’s sports docuseries, including Formula 1 racecar drivers from the series “DRIVE TO SURVIVE” and golfers from the show “FULL SWING.” These docuseries provide a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of professional athletes, showcasing both the glamorous and not-so-glamorous aspects. By humanizing these athletes, the shows have gained a dedicated fanbase.

The NETFLIX CUP will showcase F1 racers such as Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz, along with golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Marikawa, and Justin Thomas. The athletes will compete in an 8-hole match, with each team consisting of a golfer and an F1 driver. The final hole will determine the winning team, who will be awarded the Netflix Cup title.

Live sports have proven to be a lucrative offering in the entertainment industry, as they attract a large simultaneous audience week after week. Other streaming services like Amazon and YouTube TV have invested in exclusivity rights with the NFL, while Apple offers Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. With the NETFLIX CUP, Netflix is joining the race to capture this market.

Netflix has previously experimented with live events, including a live standup routine Chris Rock and a live reunion for the show “LOVE IS BLIND.” While these events faced technical difficulties, Netflix hopes that the NETFLIX CUP stream will run smoother and attract a major crowd.

The NETFLIX CUP will be available for streaming on Netflix on November 14 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. This move Netflix aligns with their strategy to continue expanding their original content and attracting international audiences to boost subscriber numbers.

