Netflix Plans to Expand Video Game Offering Beyond Portable Devices

Netflix is continuing its expansion into the world of video games, with the aim to offer access to games on platforms beyond portable devices starting in 2024. The streaming giant expects to have 86 games available the end of this year, with an additional 90 games currently in development.

Throughout 2023, Netflix introduced 40 games to its platform, including popular titles like the Grand Theft Auto series and Football Manager 24 Mobile. The company also released its first two internally developed games, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind. These games are part of a growing catalog of interactive fiction based on Netflix’s original series and movies.

In addition to expanding its game library, Netflix is testing game availability on TV and computers in select regions including the U.S., U.K., and Canada. This move allows subscribers to enjoy gaming experiences on larger screens and different platforms.

The streaming giant’s latest endeavor reflects its commitment to diversifying its content and providing more interactive entertainment options for its subscribers. By branching into video games, Netflix aims to attract new users and keep existing subscribers engaged with its offerings.

While details regarding the specific games and platforms for the expanded video game offering have not been disclosed, Netflix’s move signals its intentions to become a major player in the gaming industry. With the ever-growing popularity of video games and the success of other streaming platforms entering the gaming space, Netflix is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the market.

As Netflix continues to invest in innovative ways to enhance its entertainment ecosystem, consumers can look forward to even more exciting gaming experiences in the coming years.