Netflix Reveals Viewing Numbers, Setting New Industry Standard

Netflix has taken a significant step towards transparency sharing detailed viewing numbers for over 18,000 titles on its streaming platform. This move provides a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the company, as Netflix has historically been reluctant to disclose such information.

The data, covering the first half of 2023, encompasses a wide range of titles, including popular shows like “The Night Agent,” “Wednesday,” “Beef,” and “FUBAR.” These 18,214 titles represent 99 percent of all viewing on the service and include both films and television shows that have accumulated at least 50,000 viewing hours.

Leading the pack is the first season of Netflix’s original series, “The Night Agent,” which garnered an impressive 812.1 million streaming hours. Following closely behind is the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” with 665.1 million hours. Other notable mentions include the Korean drama “The Glory” Ahn Gil-ho with 622.8 million hours and Tim Burton’s eerie series “Wednesday” with 507.7 million hours. Netflix has chosen to measure engagement in hours rather than views to provide a more comprehensive representation of user engagement across its vast entertainment network.

While original content dominates the ranking, licensed titles have also performed well, accounting for approximately 45 percent of all viewing. Netflix’s content arrangement strategy, which prominently features original productions, may explain these numbers as users often encounter them first while browsing.

This newfound transparency is part of Netflix’s long-term commitment to providing viewers and creators with a better understanding of its platform. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that the lack of transparency in the past had fostered an “atmosphere of mistrust” and that sharing these viewership numbers would create a more open and supportive environment for all stakeholders involved.

As Netflix continues to share more insights into its viewership data, both industry professionals and audiences can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of what works and what doesn’t on the platform. With this new level of transparency, the streaming giant is setting a new industry standard that will likely be followed other players in the future.