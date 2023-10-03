Netflix Appoints Amy Reinhard as President of Advertising

Netflix has named Amy Reinhard as the new president of advertising, succeeding Jeremi Gorman. Reinhard, an experienced executive at the company, will bring her extensive knowledge of the entertainment industry and consumer preferences to her new role.

Reinhard joined Netflix in 2016 as the vice president of content acquisition, where she oversaw global studio licensing for films and television series. She also led the acquisition of content from various regions across the world, including Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India. In 2020, Reinhard was promoted to vice president of studio operations, where she managed physical production, consumer products, and creative services.

Prior to her time at Netflix, Reinhard served as the President of Worldwide TV Licensing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures. With over a decade of experience in various roles at the company, she played a vital role in its success.

In a statement, Reinhard expressed her excitement about the new opportunity and her commitment to scaling Netflix’s advertising business. She aims to connect the platform’s exceptional shows and movies with audiences and brands globally.

Jeremi Gorman, who previously held the role of president of advertising, will be leaving Netflix to embark on new ventures. Gorman played a significant role in building Netflix’s ad-supported offering, which now has over 10 million monthly active users worldwide.

Co-CEO Greg Peters thanked Gorman for her work in establishing the foundations of the ads business and attracting renowned brands to Netflix. He also expressed his confidence in Reinhard’s ability to take the company’s advertising endeavors to new heights.

As Reinhard assumes her new position, Netflix anticipates further growth and continued success in the advertising space. The company looks forward to leveraging Reinhard’s leadership and expertise to capitalize on “The Netflix Effect.”