Netflix’s Competitors Boost Programming Licensing Old Shows to the Streamer

Netflix’s competitors are reversing their strategy in the streaming war licensing their old TV shows and movies to Netflix. This move not only increases Netflix’s programming offerings but also potentially squeezes its profit margins, according to analysts.

When Netflix launched its streaming service in 2007, it heavily relied on licensed programming from other companies. However, as competitors like Walt Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Time Warner launched their own streaming services, they pulled their shows from Netflix to avoid supporting a major competitor.

Now, with pressure on legacy media groups to generate streaming profits, licensing revenue is becoming attractive again, even if it comes from Netflix. Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO network, for example, started licensing a selection of older shows to Netflix, including Insecure, Six Feet Under, Ballers, and Band of Brothers.

This shift in strategy marks a departure from the conventional wisdom of keeping everything in-house. HBO’s CEO, Casey Bloys, remarked that selling a show elsewhere through syndication used to be regarded as a significant achievement in television history.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley view the return of licensing deals as a “long-term positive” for Netflix, expecting it to solidify the company’s lead in the streaming market. However, they caution that licensing costs, combined with Netflix’s investments in gaming and other sectors, could place pressure on its profit margins in 2024.

The resurgence of licensing deals coincides with strikes in Hollywood, leading to delays in the production of new shows and films. However, licensing deals have given old shows new life. For example, NBCUniversal’s Suits, which aired from 2011-2019, saw a revival after being licensed to Netflix in June. The legal drama topped the Nielsen Streaming top 10 for three months, demonstrating the “Netflix effect” on older shows.

Moreover, licensing shows to Netflix has boosted engagement on other streaming platforms. Casey Bloys noted that licensing Ballers and Insecure to Netflix positively impacted traffic on Warner Discovery’s Max streaming platform, which is home to HBO programming.

