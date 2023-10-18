Netflix Faces Transition as Competition Heats Up

Netflix Inc is undergoing a strategic shift as it seeks to maximize earnings in a post-COVID world. With intense competition from major media companies, Netflix is turning its focus from subscriber growth to implementing price hikes, offering an ad-supported service, and cracking down on shared accounts. Despite this transition, the streaming-service giant is expected to report another quarter of revenue and subscriber growth.

In the upcoming fiscal third-quarter report, analysts predict Netflix to post earnings of $3.49 per share, compared to $3.10 per share in the same period last year. Revenue is expected to reach $8.54 billion, up from $7.93 billion last year.

Netflix shares typically experience notable swings after earnings announcements, and they have seen a 41% decline from their pandemic-era all-time high in June 2021. Currently, the stock is up 21% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 index has increased 14%. Among the 48 analysts covering Netflix shares, 24 rate it as a buy, 22 rate it as a hold, and two recommend selling, with an average price target of $447.90.

One notable aspect to watch in the upcoming report is the potential impact of ads on Netflix’s profitability. Although ads are not yet directly contributing to earnings, they are expected to reduce churn and attract new subscribers to the service. Wedbush analysts believe that Netflix is well-positioned in the shifting streaming landscape and should be valued as a profitable, slow-growth company.

Furthermore, TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge expects Netflix to add 6.5 million paid subscribers, surpassing the consensus of 6 million. He also predicts gradual margin growth in the fourth quarter and beyond.

In summary, Netflix is navigating a changing landscape where the focus shifts from subscriber growth to maximizing earnings. The upcoming report will provide insights into the company’s performance and how it is adapting to intensified competition.

Sources:

– FactSet

– Wedbush analysts

– TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge