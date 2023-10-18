Netflix Plans to Increase Streaming Fees Again in the Coming Months

Netflix is focusing on maximizing earnings through price hikes, ad-supported services, and a crackdown on shared accounts as it prepares to release its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on October 18th. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company plans to increase streaming fees in the U.S. and Canada after the Hollywood actors strike ends. This follows last year’s price increase for all of Netflix’s plans. In addition, Netflix officially ended its DVD-rental service on September 29th.

These changes are occurring as Netflix faces competition from companies like Walt Disney Co., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Comcast Corp., and Paramount Global. While Netflix saw an increase in subscribers in July, with 5.9 million new subscribers, it provided light third-quarter revenue guidance compared to analyst expectations.

Analysts have expressed concerns about weak average revenue per user performance, weak pricing growth, and decreased revenue growth expectations. Jefferies analysts have also reduced their price target on Netflix shares, citing a more challenging macro environment.

Despite these challenges, Netflix remains well-positioned for growth in the streaming market. Wedbush analysts view Netflix as an immensely profitable, slow-growth company and are bullish on its prospects. They believe that Netflix’s various moves, including the introduction of an ad-tier, will help reduce churn and attract new subscribers. However, Cowen analyst John Blackledge takes a more cautious view, expecting gradual margin growth in the fourth quarter and beyond.

In terms of financial expectations, analysts project Netflix to report $3.49 a share in earnings and $8.54 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Netflix shares have climbed 21% this year, and the average price target among analysts is $459.47.

As the streaming market continues to evolve and competitors consider price increases and asset sales, Netflix’s strategy will be crucial in maintaining its position as a leading streaming service.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal

– FactSet

– Wedbush analysts

– Jefferies analysts

– Cowen analyst John Blackledge