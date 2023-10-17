Netflix Faces Questions on Password Sharing Crackdown and Ad-Supported Offerings

Netflix (NFLX) is set to release its fiscal third-quarter earnings, and investors are keen to hear updates on the company’s crackdown on password sharing, its ad-supported offerings, and the potential for future price hikes. The streaming giant disappointed investors in the second quarter when its revenue fell short of estimates, and its Q3 forecast was lighter than expected due to the slow materialization of its advertising tier.

Netflix has acknowledged that building an ad business from scratch is a challenging task and stated that there is still a lot of work to be done in that area. Despite this, the company has projected an increase of 6 million new subscribers in the third quarter as a result of its password crackdown initiative.

Analysts have advised investors to focus on the long-term prospects of Netflix, as many of its initiatives, such as ad tech and content investments, will not have an immediate impact on its bottom line. These investments may reduce margin expansion in the short term but are expected to accelerate revenue growth in the future. Netflix shares have fallen approximately 20% over the past three months, currently trading around $355.

Margins have been a concern for investors, as Netflix’s CFO anticipates full-year operating margins to be in the range of 18% to 20%. The company expects margins to “tick up again going forward” as its growth initiatives, including gaming and licensing opportunities, start to take effect. However, the company’s foray into licensed content may also lead to ballooning content costs, which could pose a threat to margins.

In addition, there are rumors that Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike. Although Netflix has declined to comment on the report, it would not be surprising given recent price hikes competitors.

Overall, investors will be watching closely for any updates on the progress of Netflix’s advertising efforts and its ability to maintain and attract new subscribers amid rising costs and potential price hikes.

