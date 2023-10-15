Netflix Faces Investor Concerns Despite Strong Subscriber Growth

Netflix is set to announce its quarterly results on October 18, and while the streaming giant is expected to report significant subscriber gains, its stock performance has been lackluster since its July earnings update. Despite adding 5.9 million subscribers in Q2, bringing its global paid memberships to 238.4 million, cautious management comments about the growth of its advertising tier and margins have raised concerns among investors.

One of the key debates surrounding Netflix’s stock is its average revenue per member (ARM), also known as average revenue per user (ARPU). Analysts have been analyzing how stronger subscriber growth momentum in international markets with lower ARMs and the crackdown on password-sharing households are affecting this metric. Some analysts believe that increased subscription numbers will be offset lower ARPU, leading to a struggle for the stock to perform well.

Netflix executives have also hinted at a possible increase in spending on licensed content, which has led some analysts to revise their earnings forecasts and lower their stock price targets. Additionally, the financial impact of the company’s password-sharing crackdown is a factor that investors will closely watch.

Comments from Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann in September about the company’s advertising business and gradual margin growth have further contributed to investor concerns. Neumann stated that margin growth would be more gradual due to investments in growth opportunities. While Netflix’s stock is still up around 20% for the year-to-date period, it has seen a decline of 22% since its last earnings report in July.

Analysts are looking to Netflix’s third-quarter results and conference call for further updates and guidance that could help them refine their subscriber and financial models. Some have already revised their price targets, expressing caution about the stock’s valuation and expectations surrounding password sharing and advertising revenue.

Sources:

– Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan’s report

– Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall’s report

– Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne’s report

– TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge’s report