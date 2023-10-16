Netflix Q3 Earnings: What to Watch For

Netflix is set to report its third-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, October 18. Analysts are eagerly awaiting the outcome, with three key factors in focus.

The first factor is net subscriber adds, which refers to the number of new subscribers gained during the quarter. This metric is crucial for assessing Netflix’s growth and market penetration. The markets are optimistic about Netflix’s performance, but the question remains as to how much they will exceed expectations.

The second factor is the average revenue per membership (ARM). Despite being largely flat year-over-year, there are concerns about the lack of significant growth in ARM. Netflix has been slow-rolling the rollout of its paid sharing plans, leading to speculation about their confidence in their guidance. However, it is worth noting that Netflix has stated they will increase prices after the end of the Hollywood strike.

The third factor to watch for is the company’s plans for an ad-tier. Netflix has always been ad-free, but there have been rumors about the possibility of introducing an ad-supported subscription tier. Investors will be keen to hear any updates regarding this potential development.

Overall, analysts and investors are expecting positive results from Netflix. While the focus is on these three factors, the market will also be interested in hearing about any additional strategies or initiatives the company has planned.

Sources:

– Oppenheimer Managing Director & Head of Internet Research Jason Helfstein

– Yahoo Finance Live