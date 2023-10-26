The Crown Season 6: A Dramatic Finale

As we eagerly anticipate the release of the first half of The Crown’s sixth and final season, Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Peter Morgan’s iconic series. After a remarkable five seasons, this dramatized account of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is drawing to a close.

Over the course of the series, we bid farewell to two incredible casts, including the Emmy award-winning actresses Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Now, it’s time to say goodbye to Imelda Staunton, who takes on the role of the Queen in the final installment.

The first part of the season takes place in August 1997, shortly after the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The trailer hints at the contrasting experiences of the two ex-partners, with Charles seeking solace in the familiar surroundings of Balmoral while Diana finds herself in the company of the Fayed family in the South of France.

Under the relentless scrutiny of the paparazzi and the Royal press, Diana’s life becomes increasingly challenging, especially when Princes William and Harry join Charles in Balmoral. Looking for an escape, Diana embarks on a romantic trip to Paris with Dodi Fayed. Tragically, their attempt to evade the pursuing paparazzi results in a devastating car crash, shaking the foundations of the Royal Family.

The unexpected response of the British people to Diana’s death catches the Queen off guard, while Mohammed Al Fayed, mourning the loss of his son, feels shunned and isolated the Royal Family.

Part 1 of The Crown’s final season will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 16th, 2023. But fear not, as Part 2, consisting of the remaining six episodes, will arrive just a few weeks later on December 14th, 2023.

FAQ:

Q: When is Part 2 of The Crown Season 6 coming to Netflix?

A: Part 2 of the final season will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 14th, 2023.

