Netflix Releases Featurette for “Rustin” Starring Colman Domingo

Netflix has recently unveiled a new featurette for its upcoming civil rights biopic, “Rustin,” which highlights the stellar cast’s portrayal of historical figures. The featurette showcases Colman Domingo in the lead role, with acclaimed actors Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Johnny Ramey, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, and Glynn Turman also making appearances. Director George C. Wolfe and producer Tonia Davis share their enthusiasm for the project and discuss the collaborative nature of the film.

Co-written Dustin Lance Black and Julian Breece, “Rustin” explores the life of Bayard Rustin, a key figure in the civil rights movement and a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr. Rustin played a pivotal role in organizing the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Notably, Rustin was openly gay at a time when it was socially stigmatized, adding another layer of complexity to his story. Despite his significant contributions, Rustin’s legacy remained relatively unknown to the general public for many years.

However, the past decade has seen a resurgence of interest in Rustin’s life and work, partly due to the efforts of former President Barack Obama. In 2013, Obama posthumously awarded Rustin the Presidential Medal of Freedom, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the civil rights movement. Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, also served as executive producers on “Rustin” through their production company, Higher Ground.

“Rustin” is set to be released in select theaters and will be available for streaming on Netflix. This powerful biopic not only sheds light on a lesser-known civil rights hero but also stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of Rustin’s legacy in the ongoing struggle for equality and justice.