Netflix Releases Featurette for Biopic “Nyad”

Netflix has released a new featurette for its upcoming biopic “Nyad,” which will debut in theaters this Friday before streaming on Netflix in November. The film tells the “remarkable true story” of Diana Nyad, a long-distance swimmer who became the first person to swim from Havana, Cuba to Key West, Florida without a shark cage.

Annette Bening has received praise for her portrayal of Nyad, while Jodie Foster has also been recognized for her role as Nyad’s coach, Bonnie Stoll. Bening is currently ranked seventh in the Gold Derby combined odds for Best Actress, and Foster is ranked sixth for Supporting Actress.

The featurette serves as an important marketing tool for the film, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has prevented the actresses from promoting the movie in interviews. It includes interviews with Bening, Foster, Nyad, Stoll, and the film’s directors, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

“Nyad” is adapted from Nyad’s 2015 memoir “Find a Way” and is the narrative feature directorial debut for Vasarhelyi and Chin, who won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2019 for “Free Solo.”

As the release of the film approaches, audiences eagerly anticipate whether Bening will secure her elusive Oscar nomination. Predictions for the upcoming Oscar nominees can be made on the Gold Derby website.

