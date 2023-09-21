Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for New Limited Series “Griselda” Starring Sofia Vergara

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its upcoming limited series, “Griselda,” featuring Sofia Vergara in her first dramatic role. In addition to her acting role, Vergara also serves as an executive producer for the series, alongside Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, the creators of “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.” The six-episode series, set to premiere on January 25, 2024, tells the story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian woman who played a significant role in the creation and success of one of the most profitable cartels in history.

According to Netflix, “Griselda” is inspired Blanco’s life in 1970s-80s Miami, where her lethal blend of savagery and charm allowed her to navigate the dangerous world of drugs while balancing her family life. This led her to be widely known as “the Godmother.”

The cast of “Griselda” includes Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito in addition to Sofia Vergara. The writing team for the series consists of Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Brenna Kouf, Cassie Pappas, Turi Meyer, Alfredo Septién, Gina Lucita Monreal, Giovanna Sarquis, and Carlo Bernard.

Netflix promises that viewers will see Vergara in a completely new light, as she takes on a dramatic role unlike anything she has done before. Known for her comedic performances in shows like “Modern Family” and films like “Hot Pursuit” and “Strays,” Vergara’s portrayal of Griselda Blanco is expected to showcase her versatility as an actress.

“Griselda” will be available to stream globally on Netflix, offering audiences a gripping and intense exploration of one woman’s rise to power in the world of organized crime.

Sources:

– Netflix

– YouTube: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BAH_pVHJTCs