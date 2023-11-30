Sofía Vergara Takes on Powerful Role in Netflix Series “Griselda”

Exploring the Complex Character of Griselda Blanco

Former “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara is set to surprise audiences with her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s upcoming series “Griselda.” Inspired the life of the notorious cartel leader, the limited series takes viewers on a journey through the rise and fall of one of the most profitable criminal enterprises in history.

In a departure from her previous quirky and fashionable role as Gloria in “Modern Family,” Vergara’s transformation as Griselda showcases her versatility as an actress. Set in the backdrop of 1970s-80s Miami, the six hour-long episodes delve into the fascinating world of cartels and the complex personality of Griselda Blanco.

Known as the “Godmother” during the height of her empire, Griselda captivated audiences with what Netflix describes as her “lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm.” Her ability to seamlessly navigate between business and family solidified her reputation as a powerful and enigmatic figure.

Executive produced the renowned team behind “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico,” the series promises a thrilling and emotional portrayal of Griselda’s rise and fall. Eric Newman, the showrunner and director, expressed his fascination with Griselda as a character, noting that she presented both a challenge and an opportunity to humanize a complex and often vilified individual.

While Sofía Vergara is primarily known for her comedic roles, Newman praised her as a “force of nature” and emphasized that she was the perfect fit for the role. He emphasized that Vergara’s personal story as an immigrant who created her own success mirrored that of Griselda, adding depth and authenticity to her performance.

Be prepared to embark on a journey unlike any other, as “Griselda” showcases the power, wealth, and fear associated with one woman’s extraordinary and controversial life.

FAQ

1. Who is the main cast of “Griselda”?

The main cast of “Griselda” includes Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, and Christian Tappan.

2. When does “Griselda” premiere on Netflix?

“Griselda” will be available to stream on Netflix starting January 25.

3. Who is the executive producer of the series?

The executive producers of “Griselda” are Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, known for their work on “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.”