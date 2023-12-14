Eddie Murphy Returns to Beverly Hills Cop After Four Decades

Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his iconic role as Axel Foley in a new installment of Beverly Hills Cop. The first trailer for the upcoming movie showcases Murphy’s comedic talent and proves that he has only improved with age. Titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the film is scheduled to debut on Netflix in 2024.

In this latest adventure, Foley returns to the streets of Beverly Hills to tackle a new case. He will be joined familiar faces from the original cast, as well as some new additions. Director Mark Molloy expressed his delight in working with Murphy, highlighting the actor’s improvisational skills that brought laughter to the set.

“Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising,” Molloy said. “Creating the right environment and casting the right people around Eddie was crucial to allow him to showcase his best comedic abilities.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer commended Murphy’s versatility as an artist, praising his ability to seamlessly transition between drama and comedy. Bruckheimer stated, “He can do anything… He’s still the same Axel Foley, but with age, he has gained wisdom while retaining his mischievous charm.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F follows Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills, where he teams up with a new partner, portrayed Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the life of his daughter, Jane. Foley’s continued fascination with the glamorous city of Beverly Hills remains a central aspect of the story, as he navigates the cultural contrasts between his hometown of Detroit and the opulence of Rodeo Drive.

The new installment explores how Foley, originally from Detroit, finds himself once again out of his element in the extravagant environment of Beverly Hills. Bruckheimer highlighted the stark contrast between the two cities, emphasizing the genuine wonderment that Foley experiences.

Although Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date, fans can anticipate the arrival of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sometime in 2024.