Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Anime Series Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has announced that “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” will be releasing in 2024. The highly anticipated anime series made its debut during Netflix’s DROP 01 event with a brief teaser. The teaser showed Lara Croft in action, using her bow and arrow, navigating through dark caverns, and battling against fire.

“The Legend of Lara Croft” is based on the popular action-adventure video game franchise that began in 1996. The anime series will follow the storyline of the Square Enix run of the game and is set after the events of the 2013 to 2018 video game reboot. Hayley Atwell, known for her roles in “Agent Carter” and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” provides the voice for Lara Croft.

The showrunner for “The Legend of Lara Croft” is Tasha Huo, who previously worked on “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” Crystal Dynamics is producing the series, and Powerhouse Animation Studios, known for their work on “Castlevania,” is responsible for the animation.

Lara Croft has become one of the most recognizable female protagonists in gaming and pop culture. Her adventures involve solving puzzles, fighting enemies, and exploring dangerous environments to obtain ancient artifacts. She has appeared in nearly 20 games, as well as comics and novels. Lara Croft has also been portrayed in four films, with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander taking on the role.

In addition to the anime series, a live-action TV adaptation of Tomb Raider is also in the works with Phoebe Waller-Bridge leading the project for Amazon.

The announcement of “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” was part of Netflix’s DROP 01 event, which featured other upcoming series adaptations, including “Devil May Cry” and “Blue Eye Samurai.”