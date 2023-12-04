Netflix Drops Adam McKay’s Political Satire Film; Search for New Home Begins

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has decided to drop Adam McKay’s highly anticipated political satire film, titled “Average Height, Average Build”. The film, which explores the unusual premise of a serial killer entering politics to advocate for more murder-friendly laws, boasted an impressive cast including Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr., Amy Adams, Forrest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyle. However, despite McKay’s recent success with Oscar-nominated films like “The Big Short,” “Vice,” and “Don’t Look Up,” studios seem hesitant to take on the project due to its unconventional concept.

After the tremendous popularity of McKay’s previous film “Don’t Look Up,” which became Netflix’s second most-watched movie of all time, anticipation was high for his latest endeavor. However, even with impressive viewership numbers and critical acclaim, Netflix ultimately opted out of backing McKay’s new project.

Speculation now surrounds the fate of “Average Height, Average Build.” Will another studio be bold enough to give the film a chance or will it remain shelved indefinitely? The challenge lies in finding a balance between the potential risks of investing in a non-audience-friendly concept and the proven success that McKay has achieved.

One factor that may have contributed to Netflix’s decision is the hefty budget of over $150 million associated with the film. In an era dominated franchises and intellectual property, investing such a substantial amount in an original idea can be seen as a significant gamble. Perhaps a more modest budget would make the project more appealing to studios.

As fans eagerly wait to see if “Average Height, Average Build” will find a new home, one thing is certain: McKay’s unique and daring approach to storytelling continues to push the boundaries of filmmaking. For now, we can only hope that a studio embraces the vision and potential of this intriguing and unconventional film.

