Netflix Announces New Animated Series at DROP 01 Showcase

Netflix recently held a global virtual showcase called DROP 01, where they unveiled surprise announcements and exclusive sneak peeks of their upcoming animated series. The event featured a live worldwide premiere of the first three episodes of Power Animation Studio’s Castlevania: Nocturne, which is set to debut on September 28, 2023.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a spin-off of the popular Castlevania animated series and takes place 300 years after the conclusion of Season 4. The story follows the last descendant of the vampire hunter Richter Belmont as he leads a resistance against an alliance between the aristocracy and the Vampire Messiah Erzsébet Bathory. The series previewed at DROP 01 established the formation of the alliance, introduced the diverse resistance group, and revealed the identity of the Vampire Messiah.

Another highly anticipated animated series announced at the event is Devil May Cry, based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise. The series will be supervised Hideaki Itsuno, the director of Devil May Cry 3, and animated Studio Mir. The announcement trailer featured a new iteration of the demon hunter Dante and his iconic pistols, Ebony and Ivory.

Netflix also previewed Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, an animated series based on Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider video game trilogy. The series will continue the story of Lara Croft after the events of the Survivor trilogy, and the preview showed Lara navigating dangerous ruins and facing various challenges.

Sonic Prime, Season 3 was another highlight of the showcase. This action-packed series follows Sonic the Hedgehog as he races through different worlds to save his friends and restore his prime reality. The preview showcased Sonic teaming up with Shadow to take down their opponents.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an original anime series Mehdi Leffad, caught fans’ attention with its 90s homage and mix of Ubisoft video game characters. The series is set in a cyberpunk dystopian world and follows super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk and his rebel team on dangerous undercover missions.

Lastly, Blue Eye Samurai, created Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, is a 2D/3D hybrid cartoon set in 17th-century Japan. The series tells the story of Mizu, a mixed-race sword master seeking revenge while hiding her gender and blue eyes.

Netflix’s DROP 01 showcase unveiled an exciting lineup of new animated series that will surely captivate audiences. Whether you’re a fan of Castlevania, Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider, Sonic the Hedgehog, Captain Laserhawk, or Blue Eye Samurai, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

