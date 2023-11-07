New era of European fiction: Global streamers dominate the market

Streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon are making significant strides in the European fiction landscape, according to the latest research the European Audiovisual Observatory. In 2022, a record-breaking number of 228 original European fiction titles were released global streamers, an impressive increase from the previous year’s 127.

The report, titled “Audiovisual Fiction Production in Europe 2022,” highlights that Netflix took the lead commissioning two-thirds of these titles, accounting for a staggering 50% of the total. Meanwhile, Amazon, while not reaching Netflix’s level, still secured a respectable 17% of the commissioning market.

However, despite the streaming giants’ growing presence, the report unveils an interesting trend. While global streamers commissioned a significant number of fiction titles, they only accounted for 9% of the overall market share. Public service broadcasters (PSB) retained their dominant position, with 56% of fiction titles originating from them. Private broadcasters followed closely with 35% of the commissions.

The research also sheds light on the top production destinations for global streamers. Spain and the UK emerged as key players, with both countries contributing 39 titles each to the streaming landscape. This includes popular productions like “The Crown,” “Sex Education,” “Elite,” and “Cathedral of the Sea.” Additionally, the Nordic countries and France also stood out as significant production hubs for streamers.

International co-productions, accounting for 7% of all fiction titles, proved to be a notable aspect of the European fiction market. However, these co-productions predominantly focused on TV films and series with shorter seasons of 13 episodes or less. The BBC, Netflix, and ZDF played a leading role in commissioning series in this category.

In terms of production ownership, independent productions claimed a staggering 84% of all titles produced. Meanwhile, production groups affiliated with a broadcaster but working for a third-party broadcaster accounted for 13% of the market. Noteworthy names in this field include Banijay, RTL, and the Mediawan-Leonine Alliance.

As global streamers continue to invest heavily in European fiction, the industry undoubtedly enters an exciting new era. Despite public service broadcasters maintaining their stronghold, the rise of streaming platforms introduces new opportunities and greater diversity in storytelling.

