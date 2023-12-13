Netflix Reveals Most Popular Shows in New Report

Netflix has released a comprehensive report highlighting its most-watched shows, covering a staggering 18,000 titles. The report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” will now be published biannually. It includes data on the number of hours viewed for each title, both original and licensed, with a minimum viewing threshold of 50,000 hours. Additionally, the report reveals the premiere dates of all Netflix TV series and films and provides information on whether a title was available globally.

During a press briefing, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized the significance of measuring engagement viewing hours, citing its comparability to third-party metrics like Nielsen. He explained, “Over time, we’ve become increasingly transparent about what people are watching on Netflix. When we started offering streaming services 16 years ago, it was a novelty. There were no other streamers to compare ourselves to, and comparing live TV or live +7 to Netflix on demand was like comparing apples to oranges.”

According to the report, over 60% of the titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on the weekly Top 10 lists, which have been published since 2021. The most-watched show during this period was the spy thriller “The Night Agent,” which was released in March 2023 and recorded a staggering 812,100,000 hours viewed. In second place was the second season of the comedy-drama “Ginny & Georgia,” with 665,100,000 hours viewed since its January release. Notably, the first season of “Ginny & Georgia,” released two years ago, also made an appearance on the list, ranking ninth.

The report also highlighted the popularity of non-English shows, with 30% of viewing attributed to them. One standout example is “The Glory,” which secured the third spot on the list with 622,800,000 views after its release on December 30.

Furthermore, the report revealed that from January to June 2023, 55% of viewing on Netflix came from its original films and series, while the remaining 45% was from licensed titles. This data further exemplifies Netflix’s ability to find new audiences for shows like “Suits,” which had previously been available on Peacock and Amazon. Sarandos credited Netflix’s large subscriber base and its recommendation system for successfully introducing the show to a wider audience, stating, “That’s the combination of our large subscriber base and our recommendation system that knew to put ‘Suits’ in front of people who would love it the most.”

In conclusion, Netflix’s latest report offers valuable insights into viewership trends and showcases the streaming platform’s most popular titles. By providing transparency and sharing data on viewing habits, Netflix aims to foster a deeper understanding of audience preferences and solidify its position as a leading streaming service.