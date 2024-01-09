Netflix Drama Executive Departs Mexico City Role, Continues Collaboration with Streamer

A top-level executive at Netflix, Roberto Stopello, has stepped down from his position in Mexico City but will maintain his collaboration with the streaming giant on scripted content, according to Deadline. Stopello, who served as the Vice President of Series in Latin America at Netflix, has decided to leave his role and relocate to the United States for personal reasons.

Before joining Netflix in 2018, Stopello had a successful career at Telemundo, where he held various roles in writing and development over a span of 15 years. He was notably involved in the creation of the immensely popular telenovela “Reina Del Sur” and has an extensive list of writing credits.

During his time at Netflix, Stopello contributed to the evolution of the novella genre, collaborating closely with writers and creators to blend elements of classic telenovelas with drama series. This approach aimed to create shows that would appeal not only to local audiences but also resonate globally.

Some notable shows that premiered during Stopello’s tenure include “Madre Solo Hay Do” (aka “Daughter From Another Mother”), “Oscuro Deseo” (aka “Dark Desire”), and “¿Quién mató a Sara?” (aka “Who Killed Sarah?”). He had the opportunity to work alongside acclaimed figures in the industry such as José Ignacio ‘Chascas’ Valenzuela and Leonardo Padrón.

While no longer in his previous role, Stopello will continue to collaborate with Netflix as he develops new projects in which he will serve as the head writer or showrunner.

Netflix has been heavily invested in producing original content in Latin America and has chosen Mexico City as a base for its operations in the region. Its commitment to local content has resulted in successful releases, with its non-English-language shows often ranking among the most-watched globally.