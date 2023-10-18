New Netflix Drama “Bodies”: A Must-Watch Series for Sci-Fi Fans

Summary: Netflix is set to release a new drama series called “Bodies” on October 19th. Based on the popular DC comic and graphic novel of the same name Si Spencer, this show promises to be a thrilling and gripping watch for fans of sci-fi. With an ensemble cast and a mysterious storyline, “Bodies” has drawn comparisons to shows like Doctor Who and The Umbrella Academy, but stands out as a more subtle and intriguing series. The storyline revolves around a captivating mystery that unfolds throughout the show, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

The main cast of “Bodies” includes Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, Shira Haas as DC Maplewood, and Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix. Each actor brings their talent and charisma to their respective roles, adding depth and complexity to the characters.

Not only does the main cast deliver outstanding performances, but there are also supporting characters who contribute to the different timelines of the series. Characters like Henry Ashe, played George Parker, aid DI Hillinghead in his investigation, while Esther Jankovsky, portrayed Chloe Raphael, joins DS Whiteman on his journey towards uncovering the truth. DCI Jack Barber, played Michael Jibson, serves as DS Hasan’s boss.

If you’re a fan of science fiction and enjoy shows that keep you guessing, “Bodies” is a must-watch series. Clear your schedule for October 19th and prepare to immerse yourself in this thrilling and captivating drama. Let us know in the comments if you’ll be tuning in!

