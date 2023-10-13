Wolfe Research Downgrades Netflix Amid Concerns of Slow Growth and Increased Competition

Wolfe Research has downgraded streaming giant Netflix from “Outperform” to “Peer Perform” due to concerns over the company’s 2024 growth forecast. Analyst Peter Supino cited the slow adoption of Netflix’s new ad tier and recent shortfalls in average revenue per user as key factors in the downgrade. The decision to remove the price target on Netflix shares, which were previously one of the highest on the street, further emphasizes concerns about the company’s future performance.

Netflix has also warned investors that there will be less margin expansion in the near term, which has disappointed shareholders. The competitive streaming landscape poses additional challenges for the company, as it will likely raise prices and has already eliminated its middle-tier subscription plan. This move creates a larger discrepancy between the ad-supported and ad-free tiers, resulting in fewer options for consumers.

Given these factors, Netflix must focus on maintaining a robust content cycle, increasing engagement, and attracting new subscribers to offset the risk of reduced growth expectations. The company’s shares have been down 20% over the past three months, and investors are increasingly cautious. The upcoming earnings report will be crucial for Netflix, as market participants will closely monitor margin figures and any updates on the impact of the password sharing crackdown and the ad-supported tier.

Analysts also highlight the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike, which has the potential to significantly affect Netflix’s content offerings. As a company heavily reliant on its content, Netflix’s success is contingent on resolving the strike swiftly. The negotiation of contracts with organizations like SAG-AFTRA will have a significant impact on the streaming giant’s future prospects.

As investors seek more specifics and clarity, Netflix needs to provide details and demonstrate a clear path toward growth and profitability in order to regain market confidence and meet shareholder expectations.

