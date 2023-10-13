Netflix, Fortinet, Tractor Supply Company, and JD.com Face Downgrades from Wall Street Analysts

Multiple companies, including Netflix, Fortinet, Tractor Supply Company, and JD.com, have recently experienced downgrades from Wall Street analysts.

Netflix saw its shares drop over 2% in pre-market trading after Wolfe Research downgraded the company to Peerperform from Outperform. Analysts are skeptical about the company’s growth forecasts for 2024-2025, deeming them too optimistic. Netflix is scheduled to report its Q3/23 earnings on October 18.

Fortinet also faced negative news as Barclays downgraded the company to Equalweight from Overweight, accompanied a reduction in its price target. The decision was influenced analysts’ findings, which indicated negative trends for Q3, decreased emphasis on firewall refresh in a CIO survey, and the potential of valuation declines due to a slowdown in the firewall market and the need to catch up with leaders in the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market.

Tractor Supply Company received a downgrade from Oppenheimer, which changed its rating to Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target. While the analysts recognized the company’s long-term growth potential in terms of new units and margin expansion, they expressed concerns about a post-pandemic sales expansion lull, which may occur as COVID-related tailwinds gradually diminish.

JD.com also faced downgrades from two Wall Street firms. Morgan Stanley lowered its rating from Overweight to Equalweight, while Macquarie downgraded the company from Outperform to Neutral. Both firms cited concerns about JD.com’s growth outlook and its recent underperformance in the market.

These downgrades highlight the challenges faced these companies and may impact investor sentiment. It will be important to monitor their performance and future earnings reports to gauge their ability to rebound.

Definitions:

– Peerperform: A rating given analysts to indicate that a company’s stock is expected to perform similarly to its industry peers.

– Firewall: A network security device that monitors and filters incoming and outgoing network traffic based on predetermined security rules.

– SASE (Secure Access Service Edge): A network architecture that combines network security and wide-area networking capabilities into a cloud-based service.

