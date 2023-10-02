“Take Care of Maya” Shines Light on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

The Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya” has brought attention to the struggles faced individuals living with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). The film tells the story of Maya Kowalski, a young girl who was taken into state custody due to suspicions of medical child abuse, when in reality, she was suffering from CRPS.

CRPS is an incurable autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system, causing constant and debilitating pain. It is often triggered trauma to a limb, such as a broken bone or sprain. The disease can be so severe that even the slightest touch can cause extreme agony. Unfortunately, CRPS symptoms can be hidden for years, making it difficult to diagnose.

Maya’s mother, Beata Kowalski, an infusion nurse, dedicated her life to finding a successful treatment for CRPS. The family sought relief for Maya through a controversial treatment using the drug ketamine. However, when they took Maya to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the doctors disagreed with the use of ketamine and became suspicious of Beata’s relationship with her daughter.

The disagreements escalated, and child welfare officers were called in, accusing Beata of Munchausen syndrome proxy, a condition in which a caregiver fabricates or exaggerates symptoms in a child. Beata was barred from having physical contact with Maya, causing immense distress for the entire family.

Tragically, after three months of living in a hospital and feeling unsupported the court system, Beata took her own life. She believed that her presence was preventing Maya from receiving the necessary treatment for her CRPS.

Less than a week after her mother’s suicide, Maya was able to return home and receive treatment for her CRPS once again. The documentary sheds light on the devastating impact CRPS has on individuals and their families.

For those living with CRPS, managing the condition can be challenging and expensive. Depending on the cause of CRPS, there may be legal options available to seek compensation for the emotional stress and financial hardships associated with the disease. In Maya’s case, the Kowalski family pursued legal action against multiple entities involved in her misdiagnosis and family separation.

The release of “Take Care of Maya” brings much-needed attention to the struggles faced CRPS survivors. It is hoped that this increased awareness will lead to better understanding and improved treatments for those living with this often misunderstood disease.

