Rumors and Suspicions Surround a Small Village’s Dark Secrets

In a quiet village in Kerala, a young mother allegedly spiced her meals with a deadly secret: cyanide. While she presented herself as a pillar of support during funerals, serving food to those she despised, little did they know the sinister truth behind her acts. Jolly Joseph, the center of attention in the new Netflix documentary “Curry & Cyanide,” is believed to have taken the lives of six individuals, including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, an elderly relative, a baby, and its mother.

Directed Christo Tomy, this true-crime documentary explores what could have transpired during those fateful years. With no official confessions or legal rulings, the film primarily relies on interviews with Joseph’s late husband’s brother and sister, the initial ones to suspect foul play. They alerted the police, leading to the exhumation of six bodies in search of traces of cyanide.

Joseph’s own son, Romo, along with his paternal relatives, firmly believe that she is guilty of these horrific crimes. They claim Joseph personally confessed her actions to them. On the other hand, her lawyer argues that there is a lack of evidence to support the murder accusations, highlighting that cyanide was only found in two cases.

Although the documentary delves into the 2019 headlines, it leaves viewers with unanswered questions, characteristic of reports that fail to provide closure. Joseph emerges as the prime suspect, having been caught lying about her education and employment history. Furthermore, the murders occurred when she was present, often the only person with the victims in their final moments.

A chilling photograph captures Joseph and her current husband kissing the dead wife’s face simultaneously, a scene forever etched in the annals of crime. This was the moment that gave her sister-in-law, Renji, pause. Renji describes the suppressed joy and contentment on Joseph’s face, her demeanor both brisk and cheerful. As Renji asserts, most culprits unknowingly reveal themselves when they believe no one is paying attention.

Renji also recounts the challenges she faced within the family when she demanded exhumations. However, she felt guided and protected the spirits of the deceased. The incredulity within the Koodathayi community during various stages of the investigation is a notable aspect highlighted in “Curry & Cyanide.” The shocking revelation that an unassuming woman in her early 40s could be a serial killer challenges gender norms in the realm of crime.

The story of Jolly Joseph and the small village she once lived in are rife with rumors, suspicions, and dark secrets that continue to haunt the community to this day.