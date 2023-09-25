Netflix Releases Trailer for David Beckham Docuseries

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries about the life and career of soccer legend David Beckham. Directed Fisher Stevens and John Battsek, the four-part documentary will provide an intimate look into Beckham’s journey from his humble beginnings in east London to becoming a global sensation.

The series, titled ‘Beckham,’ aims to uncover the real David Beckham, a name known around the world but seldom understood on a personal level. It will explore Beckham’s drive and determination, his struggles to find a balance between ambition, love, and family, and the immense ups and downs he has experienced throughout his life.

The trailer showcases Beckham’s early days at Manchester United, including his famous halfway goal against Wimbledon in 1996. It also touches upon his childhood and his humble upbringing in East London, where all he wanted to do was play football.

The documentary will also feature Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, who discusses their discreet early meetings in parking lots. It highlights their relationship and the challenges they faced as their fame grew. The trailer teases Beckham’s rise to media prominence and the impact it had on him and those around him.

The series covers various aspects of Beckham’s life, from his time at Real Madrid to his journey as a parent and his incredible rise to success. It includes interviews with several notable figures, including Victoria Beckham, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, and many others.

‘Beckham’ is set to premiere on Netflix on October 4th, offering viewers a personal and definitive story about one of the most iconic athletes of all time.

