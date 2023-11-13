Netflix and Disney+: A Winning Month for Soccer Star Documentaries

October proved to be a triumphant month for both Netflix and Disney+, as they achieved their highest audience reach of 2023 with the premiere of documentaries about renowned soccer stars. Both streaming platforms captivated viewers with their in-depth looks into the lives of David Beckham and Coleen Rooney, wife of former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney.

Audience reach, calculated the number of UK viewers who watched at least three consecutive minutes of a streaming service or linear network channel, played a key role in determining the success of these documentaries. According to Barb, the UK’s official TV audience research body, Netflix reached a remarkable 43 million viewers in October, while Disney+ achieved an impressive equivalent figure of 27.37 million viewers.

Netflix, in particular, experienced its best month since December 2022, a time when television viewing typically peaks during the festive period. The documentary “Beckham,” directed Fisher Stevens and featuring candid insights from David and Victoria Beckham, became Netflix’s most-watched program of the year, capturing an audience of 3.8 million viewers within its first day of release on October 4.

Not to be outdone, Disney+ achieved its highest rating since Barb began reporting audience reach figures for streaming services in October 2022. The premiere of “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story” on October 18 explored the headline-making legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, garnering significant attention from viewers.

With their compelling narratives and intimate access to the lives of soccer stars, both Netflix and Disney+ demonstrated the power of documentaries in captivating audiences and expanding their reach. The success of these soccer star documentaries indicates the growing appeal of behind-the-scenes storytelling, offering viewers a fresh perspective on the lives of their favorite athletes.

