Netflix Discontinues Support for Older Devices

Netflix is ending support for older devices, and users are advised to upgrade or get new devices. This practice is not new, as the streaming service has discontinued support for various devices in the past. In 2019, select Roku, Samsung, and Vizio TVs lost Netflix support.

Over the past few weeks, news of this round of support dropping has spread through forums, warning users that their devices will no longer be able to stream Netflix after October 16th. Users on Reddit have reported that their mother’s Bluray player and older Sony TVs have been affected. Toshiba and Samsung device owners have also received notices of discontinued support.

The PlayStation Vita and the PS TV add-on have also been affected the recent drop in support.

While a full list of discontinued devices is not available, it appears that most of them are over ten years old. Netflix ends support for devices due to factors such as security and providing a good user experience. Older devices that aren’t updated can have security issues, and they may also become slow and buggy with age. As Netflix continuously evolves and adds new features, it becomes impossible to support every device indefinitely.

Technical limitations also come into play. In 2019, a Netflix spokesperson explained that older devices running Windows Media DRM were the issue.

Affected users have been directed to a Netflix help page, which states that Netflix is no longer available on their devices. However, there are still many other options to enjoy Netflix, such as supported TVs, streaming devices, phones, tablets, and computers.

To understand the reasoning behind Netflix’s decision and explore quick and affordable solutions, Cord Cutters News founder Luke Bouma was interviewed. Bouma explained that streaming players have a limited lifespan and recommended affordable options like Roku Express players, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and Walmart’s Google TV Onn streaming player, all priced at $30 or less.

To find a list of supported devices in your region, Netflix has a dedicated satellite website.

