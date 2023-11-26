Director Carl Rinsch’s Rollercoaster Journey with Netflix

Director Carl Rinsch had an incredible opportunity when Netflix signed a deal with him in 2018. At that time, streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime were eager to secure new and captivating content for their subscribers. Rinsch presented a sci-fi series that he had been working on and initially, Amazon showed interest in a deal. However, before any agreement could be finalized, Netflix swooped in and struck a massive $61.2 million deal with Rinsch for the series, which would later be named Conquest.

Netflix planned to pay Rinsch in multiple installments, and 2020, they had already paid him $44.3 million from the multi-million dollar budget. However, Rinsch found himself needing more funds to bring his vision to life. According to The New York Times, Rinsch was struggling with missed production milestones and grappling with two versions of the script.

To address Rinsch’s financial needs, Netflix wired an additional $11 million to his production company. Surprisingly, Rinsch transferred $10.5 million of this amount to his personal brokerage account. Rather than playing it safe, he decided to take risks investing millions in stocks, including a bet on the biotech company Gilead Sciences.

Unfortunately, Rinsch’s stock investments didn’t pay off, and he lost $5.9 million within a few weeks. Undeterred, he transferred more than $4 million from his Schwab account to the Kraken exchange and used it to purchase Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency favored Elon Musk.

However, luck was on Rinsch’s side. In 2021, he sold off his Dogecoin holdings and earned a staggering $27 million. This windfall came just months after Netflix announced that they would no longer be funding Conquest. Although Rinsch was given the opportunity to sell the series to another platform, any potential buyer would have to reimburse Netflix for their previous investments.

In response to Netflix’s decision and subsequent lawsuit filed Rinsch, the streaming giant denied owing him any additional money. They labeled the lawsuit as a shakedown and claimed that Rinsch was unlikely to complete the project as agreed.

With the case currently in court, a ruling is expected soon to determine the fate of Rinsch’s lawsuit against Netflix.

