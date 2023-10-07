Love Is Blind Season 5: Unseen Engagements and the Mystery of Renee and Carter

Love Is Blind Season 5 has left fans with unanswered questions and a lingering sense of curiosity. While the show may be coming to a close, the drama is far from over. As with any reality show, Love Is Blind continues even after the cameras stop rolling. Viewers are left playing catch up, trying to uncover which couples are still together and which have called it quits. Season 5 has taken a new approach, focusing on just three couples instead of the usual five. This decision Netflix has left fans wanting more chaos and drama.

Although the show only has 10 episodes, it seems that there is more to the story than what is being shown. The creator of Love Is Blind confirmed that there were multiple engagements among the contestants, but not all of them were featured in this season. This has led viewers to speculate about one particular couple, Renee and Carter, who may have gotten engaged but were not shown on the show.

According to Insider, Renee and Carter did get engaged in the pods and even applied for a marriage license in 2022, just like the other couples featured on the show. However, the couple never actually tied the knot legally, according to public records. While there has been no official comment from either contestant, Renee has posted on Instagram about the show, and there are glimpses of her and Carter in later episodes, although their appearances have been edited carefully.

The true story of Renee and Carter’s engagement remains a mystery, and fans can only speculate about what might have happened behind the scenes. It’s possible that we may get some answers in the upcoming spin-off, After the Altar. Until then, viewers will continue to search for clues and eagerly await the truth.

