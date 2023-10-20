Charlie Brooker Discusses the Change in Tone of Black Mirror

In a recent panel discussion at SXSW Sydney, Charlie Brooker, the creator of the hit series Black Mirror, addressed the criticism of the show’s lighter tone after it was acquired Netflix. Brooker admitted that the change in tone was something he frequently received criticism for. However, he clarified that it was his decision to push for the shift in tone, not the streaming platform’s influence.

Brooker explained that he wanted to make the stories more international, considering that the show was now on a global platform. He also wanted to diverge from the consistent bleakness of previous seasons and create more diverse narratives. One notable episode that exemplified this change was “San Junipero,” which Brooker personally wrote and described as one of the most meaningful episodes of the series.

Unlike the typical Black Mirror episodes, where the characters find themselves trapped and unable to escape, “San Junipero” presented a more optimistic storyline. Brooker revealed that this episode resonated with many viewers, as it was a departure from the usual dark themes of the show.

Although some fans may miss the darker tone of earlier seasons, Brooker’s decision to explore different narratives and introduce more positivity to the series seems to have paid off. As Black Mirror continues to gain recognition and popularity on a global scale, its ability to captivate audiences with thought-provoking and emotionally resonant stories remains unchanged.

