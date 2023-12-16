Netflix Expands Gaming Division with Over 10 Games in Development

Netflix is significantly boosting its gaming division with the development of more than 10 games, according to the company’s head of gaming, Mike Verdu. With its in-house studios in Helsinki and California, as well as the acquisition of four other studios, Netflix is rapidly expanding its gaming offerings.

Verdu confirmed in an interview with Axios that the six studios under Netflix’s umbrella are currently working on over 10 games. Additionally, through partnerships with external teams, Netflix has a total of 90 games in development. This move marks a significant step for the streaming giant as it aims to diversify its content and attract new subscribers.

Despite the game offering being used less than one percent of Netflix subscribers last year, Verdu expressed confidence in the company’s progress. He stated, “We’re really pleased with the traction that we’ve had so far,” emphasizing Netflix’s patient approach to making strategic decisions.

Netflix is set to launch 86 games for subscribers to enjoy the end of this year, as mentioned on its official website. Among these offerings is the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which was announced following the first trailer for GTA 6. In addition to these upcoming releases, subscribers can look forward to games like Sonic Mania Plus, Hades, and the newly announced Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, a sequel developed Spry Fox.

With its continuous expansion in the gaming industry, Netflix is positioning itself to compete with established players and capitalize on the growing demand for gaming content. As the company diversifies its content library, subscribers can anticipate more exciting gaming experiences in the future.