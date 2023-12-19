Netflix Expands Its Universe with New Spin-Offs

Netflix is expanding its universe of original content with the development of multiple TV spin-offs based on its existing intellectual property. One of the exciting projects in the pipeline is a potential series adaptation of the highly successful action thriller film franchise Extraction, which starred Chris Hemsworth.

In addition to Extraction, the streaming giant is also planning two spin-offs based on the hit period crime drama Peaky Blinders, which concluded its six-season run in April 2022. The first spin-off will take place in the middle of the 20th century, several decades after the events of the original series led Cillian Murphy. The second spin-off will be a prequel centered around the beloved character Polly Gray, portrayed the late Helen McCrory.

Peaky Blinders, created and written Steven Knight, follows the rise of Tommy Shelby (Murphy) from a backstreet crime lord to a legitimate businessman and member of parliament in the lawless streets of Birmingham. The series also features an ensemble cast including Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell, and Sam Claflin.

Fans of the show were already aware of Steven Knight’s plans to continue the Peaky Blinders story through a potential movie. Now, Knight has hinted at the possibility of further expanding the franchise through spin-offs. He expressed his excitement about the fully formed idea for the movie, which he believes will provide a fitting conclusion to the story so far. Furthermore, Knight mentioned that there are other TV shows in development that will continue to explore the world of Peaky Blinders and its captivating characters.

As Netflix continues to invest in its existing intellectual property, fans can look forward to an expanded universe that delves deeper into the stories and characters they love. With Extraction and Peaky Blinders spin-offs on the horizon, there’s no shortage of exciting content coming to the streaming platform.