Netflix Implements HDR-VMAF Technology to Enhance Video Quality

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding its efforts to optimize video quality across all device categories. Utilizing its advanced machine learning technology called “Dynamically Optimized (DO) encoding,” Netflix has successfully implemented a version of HDR that focuses on signal characteristics instead of display characteristics. This innovation, known as HDR-VMAF (Video Multimethod Assessment Fusion), allows for enhanced video quality, even on mobiles, tablets, and TVs.

Previously, Netflix relied on a form of adaptive bitrate streaming that used predetermined bitrates for HDR video streaming, irrespective of content characteristics. However, with the introduction of HDR-VMAF, the streaming giant aims to significantly improve the viewing experience considering the specific signal characteristics resulting from lossy encoding.

While Netflix initially announced the HDR-VMAF technology in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the in-person testing of this format. As an alternative, Netflix collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to conduct subjective tests using high-end OLED panels in participants’ homes, thereby ensuring accurate and reliable results. With extensive A/B testing and continuous optimization, Netflix managed to fully deploy VMAF across its catalog June 2023.

The integration of HDR-VMAF not only enhances video quality but also offers various other benefits. Netflix claims that this technology reduces the storage footprint and internet data usage, ultimately leading to an improved streaming experience for its members.

Overall, Netflix’s implementation of HDR-VMAF demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible video quality to its users. By leveraging advanced machine learning techniques and focusing on signal characteristics, Netflix continues to innovate and enhance the streaming experience across all devices.

