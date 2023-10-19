Netflix Gains Record Number of Subscribers Amid Hollywood Strikes

Netflix has reported gaining a record number of subscribers in the third quarter, surpassing its growth in the past three years. The streaming pioneer capitalized on its global production capabilities and the economic hardships faced its media rivals. The company added nearly 9 million subscribers in the last three months, bringing its total to 247 million subscribers.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard strikes from both writers and actors. Hollywood’s writers went on strike in May, and while the Members of the Writers Guild of America settled this month, actors who walked off the job in July remain on strike. As a result, U.S.-based broadcast networks had to fill their lineups with repeats and reality shows, while rival streaming services faced delays and had fewer foreign-language options compared to Netflix.

Netflix’s large international presence and production capabilities in over 50 countries and languages have positioned the company well to continue offering diverse programming during the strikes. Ross Benes, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, stated that Netflix is better positioned than most entertainment companies to fill programming gaps caused the strikes.

The streaming giant’s success during the strikes can be attributed to several factors. Netflix’s ability to license popular shows from media competitors, such as the legal drama “Suits,” has helped attract fresh audiences. The company’s distribution footprint and recommendation system have also played a role in promoting these shows and placing them at the center of popular culture.

However, Netflix is not immune to strike disruptions. Some of its biggest shows, including “Stranger Things,” are currently on hold until actors return to work. This delay poses a challenge for Netflix, as it lacks the extensive back catalog of content that competing platforms like Disney+ can rely on.

Despite the challenges, Netflix remains optimistic and believes that its rich program selection will help navigate prolonged disruptions. The company’s ability to adapt and offer diverse content has allowed it to weather various obstacles, including the ongoing pandemic and production interruptions.

