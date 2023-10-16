Netflix Expands into Video Game Industry, Taking on Sony and Microsoft

Netflix is intensifying its efforts to enter the video game industry, leveraging its acquired studios to create games based on popular Netflix movies and TV shows. While the streaming service has primarily focused on mobile games, it is now planning to expand into higher-end games that can be streamed on TVs and PCs. This move will put Netflix in direct competition with tech giants like Sony and Microsoft.

Over the next few months, Netflix subscribers will be able to play games on their mobile devices based on popular titles such as “Squid Game” and “Wednesday.” There are also discussions about creating games based on “Extraction,” the Sherlock Holmes series, and “Black Mirror.” In addition to developing homegrown titles, Netflix will continue licensing well-known games from other studios. The company has even explored the possibility of licensing the popular “Grand Theft Auto” series from Take-Two Interactive Software.

While Netflix does not generate revenue directly from its games, it offers them to subscribers at no extra charge. Games are part of the company’s strategy to retain and attract subscribers, especially during lulls between seasons of their favorite shows. According to app tracker Apptopia, Netflix games have been downloaded over 70 million times globally. However, fewer than 1% of Netflix’s subscribers play its games daily.

The expansion into gaming presents several challenges for Netflix. The company will need to increase its investments to create console-quality games, which Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz estimates have already cost Netflix around $1 billion. Additionally, Netflix is looking to hire dozens of game executives and has posted a job opening for a director to oversee its first big-budget game. Some analysts have raised concerns about the value of Netflix’s game push and whether it might divert resources from programming.

Overall, entering the video game industry is a vital move for Netflix to attract and retain customers. As competition in the streaming market grows, offering games can help the company differentiate itself and justify its subscription costs.

Sources:

– Financial Times: https://www.ft.com/content/b0370412-1427-4aee-9a4d-264b2e92e451

– App tracker Apptopia: https://apptopia.com/insights/top-ten-gaming-apps-netflix-quick-look